TOKYO Dec 9 Japanese utility Hokuriku Electric Power Co said on Friday it plans to buy 300,000 kilolitres (1.9 million barrels) of fuel oil and crude in January-March, triple the amount it bought during the same period a year ago.

It is assuming that its sole Shika nuclear plant stays shut amid public fears about nuclear safety following the March quake and Fukushima nuclear crisis.

The company also plans to buy 2 million tonnes of thermal coal in January-March, up from 1.4 million tonnes a year ago, a company spokesman said. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)