TOKYO Dec 9 Japanese utility Hokuriku
Electric Power Co said on Friday it plans to buy
300,000 kilolitres (1.9 million barrels) of fuel oil and crude
in January-March, triple the amount it bought during the same
period a year ago.
It is assuming that its sole Shika nuclear plant stays shut
amid public fears about nuclear safety following the March quake
and Fukushima nuclear crisis.
The company also plans to buy 2 million tonnes of thermal
coal in January-March, up from 1.4 million tonnes a year ago, a
company spokesman said.
