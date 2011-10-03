* Year-on-year demand drops for 7th straight month

* Power saving measures since quake continue to curb demand (Adds detail)

TOKYO Oct 3 Power demand in Japan fell 8.9 percent in September from a year earlier, a Reuters calculation based on industry data showed on Monday, marking the seventh straight year-on-year decline since the March disaster due to power saving measures amid a record low nuclear plant utilisation rate.

The Federation of Electric Power Companies of Japan will on Oct. 14 release its more closely watched preliminary data for power generation and fuel usage in September by the 10 power utilities in Japan.

The power output data is one of the first sets of numbers to gauge the strength of Japan's economy the previous month.

The federation's data last month showed power demand fell 12.1 percent in August, marking the biggest ever year-on-year percentage decline for the month of August as businesses and households ramped up energy saving measures, including mandatory cuts on large users in areas covered by Tokyo Electric Power and Tohoku Electric Power , to help avert power outages.

(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori and Risa Maeda; Editing by Joseph Radford)