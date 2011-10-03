UPDATE 1-U.S. to sell 10 mln barrels of SPR oil in Feb -Energy Dept
WASHINGTON, Feb 8 The U.S. Energy Department said on Wednesday it will sell 10 million barrels of oil from the government's emergency crude reserve in late February.
* Year-on-year demand drops for 7th straight month
* Power saving measures since quake continue to curb demand (Adds detail)
TOKYO Oct 3 Power demand in Japan fell 8.9 percent in September from a year earlier, a Reuters calculation based on industry data showed on Monday, marking the seventh straight year-on-year decline since the March disaster due to power saving measures amid a record low nuclear plant utilisation rate.
The Federation of Electric Power Companies of Japan will on Oct. 14 release its more closely watched preliminary data for power generation and fuel usage in September by the 10 power utilities in Japan.
The power output data is one of the first sets of numbers to gauge the strength of Japan's economy the previous month.
The federation's data last month showed power demand fell 12.1 percent in August, marking the biggest ever year-on-year percentage decline for the month of August as businesses and households ramped up energy saving measures, including mandatory cuts on large users in areas covered by Tokyo Electric Power and Tohoku Electric Power , to help avert power outages.
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori and Risa Maeda; Editing by Joseph Radford)
NEW YORK, Feb 8 U.S. independent refiners like Phillips and Valero have offered mixed support for Republican efforts to boost American jobs and products, expressing concerns about how a border tax on imports could upend the energy ecosystem.
WASHINGTON/HOUSTON, Feb 8 Native American groups said they would step up efforts to block the development of energy infrastructure across the United States to prevent future water contamination and damage to sacred land, following the defeat for the Standing Rock Sioux in its battle against the $3.8 billion Dakota Access Pipeline.