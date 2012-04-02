TOKYO, April 2 Japan's power demand rose 1.3 percent in March from a year earlier, a Reuters calculation based on industry data showed on Monday, due in part to colder-than-normal temperatures mostly throughout the nation in the second half of the month.

That marked the second straight month of year-on-year rises. The nation's power demand rose for the first time in February since last year's earthquake after colder weather temporarily caused a spike in heating demand.

Many utilities were calling on the public and the companies in winter to save power consumption following the March 11 quake and tsunami, which triggered a radiation crisis at Tokyo Electric 's Fukushima Daiichi plant that led to a loss of public confidence in nuclear power. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Sugita Katyal)