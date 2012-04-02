UPDATE 5-Oil prices rise after report shows drop in U.S. stocks
* U.S. Dept of Energy data due later on Thursday (Updates comment, prices; paragraphs 2, 9)
TOKYO, April 2 Japan's power demand rose 1.3 percent in March from a year earlier, a Reuters calculation based on industry data showed on Monday, due in part to colder-than-normal temperatures mostly throughout the nation in the second half of the month.
That marked the second straight month of year-on-year rises. The nation's power demand rose for the first time in February since last year's earthquake after colder weather temporarily caused a spike in heating demand.
Many utilities were calling on the public and the companies in winter to save power consumption following the March 11 quake and tsunami, which triggered a radiation crisis at Tokyo Electric 's Fukushima Daiichi plant that led to a loss of public confidence in nuclear power. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Sugita Katyal)
LONDON, Feb 23 Britain's coal production fell by 51 percent to a record low last year as all large deep mines closed and others neared the end of their operational life, preliminary government statistics showed on Thursday.
(Adds table, tender details) SINGAPORE/MILAN, Feb 23 Italy's OLT LNG import terminal moored off the Tuscan coast is seeking up to 20 cargoes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) for delivery between April and September, two trade sources with direct knowledge of the tender said on Thursday. The Italian firm is seeking delivery of two cargoes in September, three cargoes in the months of April and June, and four cargoes in May, July and August. The tender closes on Mar. 6 and will h