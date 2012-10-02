Oil ticks up on supply cuts, rising U.S. output caps gains
SINGAPORE, Feb 27 Brent oil prices edged up on Monday and were set to rise for five out of seven sessions as a global supply glut appears to ease, but rising U.S. production limited gains.
TOKYO, Oct 2 Power demand in Japan fell 0.3 percent in September from a year earlier, marking the first year-on-year decline in two months, a Reuters calculation based on industry data showed on Tuesday. There has been a major push to reduce energy consumption following the March 2011 quake and tsunami, which triggered a radiation crisis at Tokyo Electric Power's Fukushima Daiichi plant, leading to a loss of public confidence in nuclear power. Only two of the nation's 50 nuclear reactors generated electricity last month, leaving a larger burden on fossil fuel-fired plants to offset the decline even in the face of warmer temperatures. Northern Japan experienced the hottest average temperatures on record in September, while the east of the country also had a significantly warmer than average month, the Japan Meteorological Agency said. Following is the breakdown of last month's power demand in regions served by the nine regional monopolies. Power demand is in megawatt-hours, with year-on-year percentage changes. Utilities MWh Yr/Yr Hokkaido Elec 2,668,584 -3.2 Tohoku Elec 6,818,709 5.4 Tokyo Elec 25,655,363 2.0 Chubu Elec 11,647,510 -1.0 Hokuriku Elec 2,496,768 -2.1 Kansai Elec 13,159,096 -2.4 Chugoku Elec 5,286,835 -1.0 Shikoku Elec 2,458,088 -3.4 Kyushu Elec 7,342,318 -4.7 Total 77,533,271 -0.3 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford)
TOKYO, Feb 27 Tokyo Electric Power Co (Tepco) said on Monday it has increased the size of its first bond offer since the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster by nearly 30 percent, after investors showed strong interest in the debt sale.
LONDON, Feb 24 "Volatility can be neither created nor destroyed, rather it transforms from one form into another," is a pretty fair summary of how the oil market works (with apologies to physicists).