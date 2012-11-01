TOKYO, Nov 2 Japan's power demand fell 1.7
percent in October from a year earlier, marking the second
straight month of year-on-year decline, a Reuters calculation
based on industry data found on Friday.
There has been a major push to reduce energy consumption
following the March 2011 quake and tsunami, which triggered a
radiation crisis at Tokyo Electric Power's Fukushima
Daiichi plant that led to a loss of public confidence in nuclear
power.
Only two of the nation's 50 nuclear reactors generated
electricity last month, leaving a larger burden on fossil
fuel-fired plants, mostly gas and oil, to offset the decline.
Northern and eastern Japan experienced hotter-than-average
weather last month, while western Japan had mostly average
temperatures throughout the month, the Japan Meteorological
Agency said.
Following is the breakdown of last month's power demand in
regions served by the nine regional monopolies. Power demand is
in megawatt-hours, and year-on-year percentage changes.
Utilities MWh Yr/Yr
Hokkaido Elec 2,675,272 -4.6
Tohoku Elec 6,422,742 0.7
Tokyo Elec 22,989,698 0.2
Chubu Elec 10,720,892 -0.8
Hokuriku Elec 2,308,001 -3.6
Kansai Elec 11,896,069 -3.6
Chugoku Elec 4,878,830 -3.3
Shikoku Elec 2,276,546 -4.3
Kyushu Elec 6,743,795 -4.1
Total 70,911,845 -1.7
