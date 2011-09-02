* Demand in Tepco area falls 18.1 pct, Tohoku area drops 17.9 pct

* Power saving programmes in two quake-affected areas to end soon

* Aug power generation data from major utilities due Sept 13 (Adds detail)

TOKYO, Sept 2 Power demand in Japan fell 12.1 percent in August from a year earlier, Reuters calculations based on grid industry data showed on Friday, the largest year-on-year decline since the March quake and tsunami triggered a nuclear crisis.

Energy saving efforts amid extensive reactor shutdowns after the March disaster have curbed power demand, though unusually hot weather in August last year also contributed to the latest drop, the sixth in a row.

Temperatures last month in most of the country were in line with the average for the past three decades, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

The Federation of Electric Power Companies of Japan is due to release on Sept. 13 its more closely watched preliminary data for power generation and fuel usage by Japan's 10 power utilities in August.

The power output data, one of the first sets of numbers to gauge the strength of Japan's economy the previous month, has partly reflected the government's power saving programmes on large customers of quake-affected Tokyo Electric Power Co , known as Tepco, and Tohoku Electric Power Co .

The federation's data for July showed nationwide power generation fell 8.6 percent from a year earlier.

The government-imposed restrictions, curbing large users' peak-hour power demand by 15 percent from a year earlier, starting on July 1.

The step was aimed at avoiding unexpected blackouts during the peak summer season after the March quake damaged several power stations and triggered the atomic crisis in Fukushima, hurting public confidence on nuclear safety and keeping idled reactors from restarting.

But the curbs will partly end on Friday, firstly in areas within the Tepco and Tohoku areas severely hit by the disaster and by heavy rains in late July. Restrictions in other areas served by the two utilities will end on Friday next week.

In August, electricity demand in Tepco's service area fell 18.1 percent year-on-year and that in Tohoku Electric's region dropped 17.9 percent, according to Reuters calculations based on daily data from the Electric Power System Council of Japan, a council for power grid users.

The decline in the Tepco area last month was the biggest since March, but that for the Tohoku region was smaller than in April when regional demand fell 19.1 percent. (Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Joseph Radford)