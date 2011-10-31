TOKYO, Oct 31 Kansai Electric Power Co is facing the most severe power shortage this winter among the nine Japanese utilities that operate nuclear plants, as opposition to restarting idled reactors limits its power generation, the Nikkei business daily said on Monday.

The government's National Policy unit is expected to compile utilities' winter power supply/demand outlook as early as Tuesday, projecting a 9.5 percent power shortage in areas served by Kansai Electric in February, the report said.

A July estimate by the central government showed Kansai would have an 8.4 percent shortfall this winter. Kansai, which has the highest reliance on nuclear power among Japan's power providers, has yet to announce its winter supply/demand outlook because of uncertainty over reactor restarts.

The government is expected to ask Kansai's customers to curb power use by around 10 percent this winter, compared with cuts of 15 percent sought in the summer.

Kansai has only four of its 11 reactors running, with three of them set to be closed for maintenance by the year-end, which would limit its ability to generate power in the peak winter months of January and February.

Following is a table of the utilities' supply/demand outlook for January and February, with a minus figure denoting a power deficit during the peak hours, according to the Nikkei report. Unit is in percent. Name Jan Feb Hokkaido Electric 12.3 15.3 Tohoku Electric -3.4 -0.5 Tokyo Electric 6.0 4.4 Chubu Electric 6.2 6.2 Kansai Electric -7.1 -9.5 Hokuriku Electric 6.2 5.9 Chugoku Electric 6.7 6.7 Shikoku Electric 4.6 2.1 Kyushu Electric -2.2 2.2

