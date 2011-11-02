* Companies taking time to return to full operations after quake

* Marks eighth straight month-on-month decline (Adds details)

TOKYO Nov 2 Power demand in Japan fell 5.5 percent in October from a year earlier, a Reuters calculation based on industry data showed, as companies take time to return to full operations after the March earthquake.

Mandatory curbs on peak-hour usage by large customers in the country's northeast, where several power plants were damaged, were lifted in early September, after helping nationwide energy demand fall by 12.1 percent in August.

The government had introduced the restrictions as only a handful of Japan's 54 commercial nuclear reactors are online, with public confidence in atomic safety decimated in the wake of the Fukushima nuclear crisis, sparked by the quake and tsunami.

The October drop marked the eighth straight month of year-on-year declines since the quake, according to the calculations based on daily data from the Electric Power System Council of Japan.

Temperatures last month were higher than the average for the past three decades in northern Japan, but those in the rest of the country were in line with the average, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

The Federation of Electric Power Companies of Japan is due to release on Nov. 14 its more closely watched preliminary data for power generation and fuel usage by Japan's 10 power utilities in October.

The power output data is one of the first sets of numbers to gauge the strength of Japan's economy the previous month.

(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori and Risa Maeda; Editing by Joseph Radford)