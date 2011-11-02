* Companies taking time to return to full operations after
quake
* Marks eighth straight month-on-month decline
TOKYO Nov 2 Power demand in Japan fell 5.5
percent in October from a year earlier, a Reuters calculation
based on industry data showed, as companies take time to return
to full operations after the March earthquake.
Mandatory curbs on peak-hour usage by large customers in the
country's northeast, where several power plants were damaged,
were lifted in early September, after helping nationwide energy
demand fall by 12.1 percent in August.
The government had introduced the restrictions as only a
handful of Japan's 54 commercial nuclear reactors are online,
with public confidence in atomic safety decimated in the wake of
the Fukushima nuclear crisis, sparked by the quake and tsunami.
The October drop marked the eighth straight month of
year-on-year declines since the quake, according to the
calculations based on daily data from the Electric Power System
Council of Japan.
Temperatures last month were higher than the average for the
past three decades in northern Japan, but those in the rest of
the country were in line with the average, according to the
Japan Meteorological Agency.
The Federation of Electric Power Companies of Japan is due
to release on Nov. 14 its more closely watched preliminary data
for power generation and fuel usage by Japan's 10 power
utilities in October.
The power output data is one of the first sets of numbers to
gauge the strength of Japan's economy the previous month.
