* Demand falls for 9th straight month after quake

* Power demand to stay weak as consumers told to save power (Adds details)

TOKYO, Dec 2 Japan's power demand fell 5.4 percent in November from a year earlier, marking a ninth straight month of year-on-year declines, a Reuters calculation based on industry data showed on Friday.

The effects of the March earthquake sharply reduced use of nuclear power plants, requiring widespread efforts to reduce power use and denting industrial activity. Unusually warm temperatures throughout the nation last month also likely capped power demand for heating.

Several utilities have asked consumers to voluntarily conserve power this winter amid concerns over power shortages, and power consumption is expected to stay weak for the forseeable future.

Only 9 of the country's 54 nuclear reactors are operating, leaving the world's third-largest economy turning to other fuels to plug the shortfall.

All the nine major utilities met lower power demand last month from a year earlier, led by an 8.8 percent decline in areas served by Tohoku Electric Power Co, which was directly hit by a magnitude 9.0 quake and tsunami in northeastern Japan.

The Federation of Electric Power Companies of Japan is scheduled to release more closely watched preliminary data for power generation and fuel usage by Japan's 10 major utilities for November on Dec. 13.

Following is a table of November power demand at nine areas served by the utilities of the same name, and the year-on-year percentage changes, according to the Reuters calculations.

Area Yr/Yr change

Hokkaido -0.6 pct

Tohoku -8.8 pct

Tokyo -8.2 pct

Chubu -2.1 pct

Hokuriku -4.8 pct

Kansai -4.0 pct

Chugoku -4.3 pct

Shikoku -2.7 pct

Kyushu -3.3 pct

(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori and Risa Maeda; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)