* Demand falls for 9th straight month after quake
* Power demand to stay weak as consumers told to save power
TOKYO, Dec 2 Japan's power demand fell 5.4
percent in November from a year earlier, marking a ninth
straight month of year-on-year declines, a Reuters calculation
based on industry data showed on Friday.
The effects of the March earthquake sharply reduced use of
nuclear power plants, requiring widespread efforts to reduce
power use and denting industrial activity. Unusually warm
temperatures throughout the nation last month also likely capped
power demand for heating.
Several utilities have asked consumers to voluntarily
conserve power this winter amid concerns over power shortages,
and power consumption is expected to stay weak for the
forseeable future.
Only 9 of the country's 54 nuclear reactors are operating,
leaving the world's third-largest economy turning to other fuels
to plug the shortfall.
All the nine major utilities met lower power demand last
month from a year earlier, led by an 8.8 percent decline in
areas served by Tohoku Electric Power Co, which was
directly hit by a magnitude 9.0 quake and tsunami in
northeastern Japan.
The Federation of Electric Power Companies of Japan is
scheduled to release more closely watched preliminary data for
power generation and fuel usage by Japan's 10 major utilities
for November on Dec. 13.
Following is a table of November power demand at nine areas
served by the utilities of the same name, and the year-on-year
percentage changes, according to the Reuters calculations.
Area Yr/Yr change
Hokkaido -0.6 pct
Tohoku -8.8 pct
Tokyo -8.2 pct
Chubu -2.1 pct
Hokuriku -4.8 pct
Kansai -4.0 pct
Chugoku -4.3 pct
Shikoku -2.7 pct
Kyushu -3.3 pct
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori and Risa Maeda; Editing by Edwina
Gibbs)