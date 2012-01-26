TOKYO Jan 27 Trade minister Yukio Edano
is confident that Japan's utilities will meet power demand this
summer without needing the government to impose a mandatory 15
percent cut on large-lot users as it did last summer, the Asahi
newspaper quoted him as saying in an interview.
Edano, the nation's top energy official, also told the paper
that it is possible that no nuclear plants will be producing
electricity this summer.
Japan's push to restart nuclear reactors shut for
maintenance by proving their safety through stress tests and
plans to let them operate for as long as 60 years have sparked
an angry response from the public, wary of atomic power in the
aftermath of the Fukushima disaster.
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Chris Gallagher)