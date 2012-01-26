TOKYO Jan 27 Trade minister Yukio Edano is confident that Japan's utilities will meet power demand this summer without needing the government to impose a mandatory 15 percent cut on large-lot users as it did last summer, the Asahi newspaper quoted him as saying in an interview.

Edano, the nation's top energy official, also told the paper that it is possible that no nuclear plants will be producing electricity this summer.

Japan's push to restart nuclear reactors shut for maintenance by proving their safety through stress tests and plans to let them operate for as long as 60 years have sparked an angry response from the public, wary of atomic power in the aftermath of the Fukushima disaster.

(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Chris Gallagher)