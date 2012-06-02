TOKYO, June 2 Japan's power demand rose 0.2 percent in May from a year earlier, a Reuters calculation based on industry data showed on Saturday.

That marked the fourth straight month of year-on-year rises. The nation's power demand rose for the first time in February since a massive earthquake and tsunami in March 2011 disrupted supply chains and took a hit on the economy.

Following is the breakdown of last month's power demand in regions served by the nine major utilities. Power demand is in megawatt-hours, and year-on-year percentage changes.

Utilities MWh Yr/Yr Hokkaido Elec 2,659,774 -2.6

Tohoku Elec 6,307,786 6.5

Tokyo Elec 22,492,636 1.6

Chubu Elec 10,404,095 3.6 Hokuriku Elec 2,240,151 -2.3

Kansai Elec 11,878,907 -4.0

Chugoku Elec 4,858,325 -1.6

Shikoku Elec 2,292,473 -4.1

Kyushu Elec 6,790,477 -2.6

Total 69,924,624 0.2

(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori, Editing by Jonathan Thatcher)