Oil ticks up on supply cuts, rising U.S. output caps gains
SINGAPORE, Feb 27 Brent oil prices edged up on Monday and were set to rise for five out of seven sessions as a global supply glut appears to ease, but rising U.S. production limited gains.
TOKYO, Sept 3 Power demand in Japan rose 2.1 percent in August from a year earlier, marking the first year-on-year gain in three months, a Reuters calculation based on industry data showed on Monday, with hotter-than-normal weather boosting the use of air-conditioning. The rise came despite a major push to reduce energy consumption following the quake and tsunami in March last year, which triggered a crisis at Tokyo Electric Power's Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant that led to a loss of public confidence in atomic power. Only two of the nation's 50 nuclear reactors generated electricity last month. Following is the breakdown of last month's power demand in regions served by the nine regional monopolies. Power demand is in megawatt-hours, and year-on-year percentage changes. Utilities MWh Yr/Yr Hokkaido Elec 2,718,484 -5.5 Tohoku Elec 7,447,072 8.4 Tokyo Elec 28,705,345 7.0 Chubu Elec 12,710,393 0.5 Hokuriku Elec 2,778,053 1.1 Kansai Elec 14,996,702 -2.7 Chugoku Elec 6,060,093 0.7 Shikoku Elec 2,832,851 -4.1 Kyushu Elec 8,634,849 -1.0 Total 86,883,842 2.1 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford)
SINGAPORE, Feb 27 Brent oil prices edged up on Monday and were set to rise for five out of seven sessions as a global supply glut appears to ease, but rising U.S. production limited gains.
TOKYO, Feb 27 Tokyo Electric Power Co (Tepco) said on Monday it has increased the size of its first bond offer since the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster by nearly 30 percent, after investors showed strong interest in the debt sale.
LONDON, Feb 24 "Volatility can be neither created nor destroyed, rather it transforms from one form into another," is a pretty fair summary of how the oil market works (with apologies to physicists).