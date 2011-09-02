TOKYO, Sept 2 Japan's power demand fell 12.1 percent in August from a year earlier, Reuters calculations based on grid industry data showed on Friday, marking the deepest year-on-year decline since the March quake and tsunami devastated northeastern Japan.

The sixth straight month of falls was partly due to unusually hot weather in August last year. Power saving efforts amid extensive nuclear shutdowns after the March disaster heightened safety concerns also helped curb power demand.

In July, nationwide power demand fell 8.4 percent. (Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)