TOKYO Jan 30 An independent power producing venture said it shut a 134-megawatt coal-fired unit at its Itoigawa plant in northern Japan due to a problem with a coal feeder system, cutting its power supply to Tohoku Electric Power Co.

A plant official said it could not comment on when it could resume operations on the unit, which it shut on Friday, adding it would check it on Monday after it had cooled.

The venture is owned 80 percent by Electric Power Development Co (J-Power) and the rest by Taiheiyo Cement.

(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori)