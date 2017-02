TOKYO Aug 10 Japanese power wholesaler Electric Power Development (J-Power) said it resumed operations at the 1,050-MW coal-fired No.2 unit in its Tachibana-wan plant in western Japan at 11:36 a.m. (0236 GMT) on Wednesday after an unplanned shutdown last month.

The unit was closed on July 30 after a problem. The company said at the time that it was expected to restart in mid-August. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford)