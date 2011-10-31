TOKYO Oct 31 Japan's Electric Power Development Co (J-Power) said on Monday it would be hard to meet the scheduled launch in November 2014 of its first nuclear reactor at its Ohma plant as work has been halted since the March earthquake and tsunami, which sparked the Fukushima radiation crisis.

J-Power raised its electricity sales projection for the current year to March 2012 to 65.9 billion kilowatt-hours from its April outlook of 59.5 billion kwh, helped by robust demand following the March disaster, which has led to record low nuclear plant utilisation rate amid public concerns over safety.

