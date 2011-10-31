TOKYO Oct 31 Japan's Electric Power Development
Co (J-Power) said on Monday it would be hard to meet
the scheduled launch in November 2014 of its first nuclear
reactor at its Ohma plant as work has been halted since the
March earthquake and tsunami, which sparked the Fukushima
radiation crisis.
J-Power raised its electricity sales projection for the
current year to March 2012 to 65.9 billion kilowatt-hours from
its April outlook of 59.5 billion kwh, helped by robust demand
following the March disaster, which has led to record low
nuclear plant utilisation rate amid public concerns over safety.
(Reporting by Risa Maeda)