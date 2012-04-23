TOKYO, April 23 Japan's Joban Kyodo Electric
Power said it resumed commercial operations of the 175-megawatt
No.6 fuel oil-fired unit at its sole Nakoso power plant on
Saturday.
The No.6 unit had been moth balled since January 2010, but
the company decided to bring back into operation the facility
damaged by last year's massive earthquake due to concerns about
power shortages following the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant
disaster.
With the restart of No.6 unit, all four units at the Nakoso
oil-fired plant have returned to operation after the quake, with
total capacity of 1,625 MW.
Tohoku Electric and Tokyo Electric each
own 49.11 percent of Joban Kyodo.
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Ed Davies)