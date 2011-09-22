TOKYO, Sept 22 Japan's second-biggest power provider, Kansai Electric Power Co , has upgraded its projection for extra liquefied natural gas (LNG) consumption between June and September to 1 million tonnes from its June 10 estimate of 900,000 tonnes, a company official said on Thursday.

The company, meanwhile, lowered its outlook for extra oil consumption during the same period to 500,000 tonnes from the June projection of 700,000 tonnes, due in part to power saving by customers and a cooler summer, the official added. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford)