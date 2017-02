TOKYO Aug 9 Japanese utility Kansai Electric Power Co said on Tuesday it is considering restarting five mothballed fossil fuel-fired power units amid no clear schedule for the restart of its nuclear reactors currently under maintenance.

The restart of mothballed units usually takes two to three years, but Kansai, Japan's second-biggest power provider, is considering shortening the time to avoid a power crunch, a company spokeswoman said. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Chris Gallagher)