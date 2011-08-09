* 5 units have total capacity of 2,400 MW

* Considers restarting units earlier than 2-3 yrs (Adds table, background)

TOKYO, Aug 9 Japanese utility Kansai Electric Power Co said on Tuesday it is considering restarting five mothballed oil-fired power units with total capacity of 2,400 megawatts amid no clear schedule for the restart of its nuclear reactors currently under maintenance.

The restart of mothballed units usually takes two to three years, but Kansai, Japan's second-biggest power provider, is considering shortening the time to avoid a power crunch, a company spokeswoman said.

After the March 11 earthquake and tsunami triggered the world's worst nuclear accident in 25 years at Tokyo Electric's Fukushima Daiichi plant in northeast Japan, several utilities have kept reactors offline after they were shut for routine maintenance, due to public concerns about safety.

Kansai Electric, which serves the flagship factories of big electronics firms including Panasonic Corp and Sharp Corp in western Japan, now has only four of its 11 reactors running. Japan is operating only 15 of the 54 reactors it had available before the quake.

Japan's government has asked Kansai's customers to cut peak summer power use by at least 10 percent as the country scrambles to avert a power shortage that could curtail manufacturing and damage the frail economy.

Following is a table of the company's mothballed units.

Plant No. MW fuel Commercial ops start

Kainan 2 450 fuel oil, crude 1970

Miyazu 1 375 fuel oil, crude 1989

Miyazu 2 375 fuel oil, crude 1989 Tanagawa Daini 1 600 fuel oil, crude 1977 Tanagawa Daini 2 600 fuel oil, crude 1977 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Chris Gallagher)