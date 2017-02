TOKYO Aug 15 Japanese utility Kansai Electric Power Co said on Monday it shut the gas-fired 400-megawatt No.2 unit at its Sakaiko plant on Saturday morning after a problem.

The company said it has identified damage to the gas turbines, and that it is expected to take at least a few months to resume operations. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford)