OSAKA/TOKYO, Japan, Sept 22 Kansai Electric Power Co , Japan's second-biggest utility, may ask customers to conserve power this winter amid uncertainty over the prospects for restarting nuclear reactors idled for routine maintenance, its president said on Thursday.

Kansai Elec, which made a similar request in the summer, may be unable to secure surplus power supplies from other utilities this winter, President Makoto Yagi told reporters in Osaka, Japan's second city.

The Osaka-based firm, which serves the flagship factories of big electronics firms including Panasonic Corp and Sharp Corp in western Japan, has only four of its 11 reactors running, with three due to be closed for maintenance by year-end.

The crisis at Tokyo Electric Power Co's Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant has heightened public worries over atomic safety and stalled approvals for the restart of Japanese reactors taken offline for routine maintenance.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Osamu Fujimura, who met with business lobby representatives from western Japan on Thursday, said they had expressed concerns about possible power shortages in the region in February, when Kansai's last working reactor is set to be shut.

"The figures shown on (potential shortages in) Kansai Electric's service area were very convincing. I would like to relay them (to Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda)," Fujimura said, when asked whether the government would seek to restart reactors soon.

HUNGRY FOR LNG

Kansai Electric has upgraded its projection fo extra liquefied natural gas (LNG) consumption between June and September to 1 million tonnes from its June 10 estimate of 900,000 tonnes, a company official told Reuters.

The utility, meanwhile, lowered its outlook for extra oil consumption during the same period to 500,000 tonnes from its June projection of 700,000 tonnes.

The revised figures are equivalent to 1.5 million tonnes of LNG, down from the previous outlook of 1.6 million tonnes, due in part to power saving by customers and a cooler summer, the official said.

Company officials in Tokyo said that Kansai has been in talks to get power from Hokuriku Electric Power Co , Chugoku Electric Power , Kyushu Electric Power , Shikoku Electric Power and Chubu Electric Power .

The company has been conducting regular maintenance on its 900-megawatt coal-fired Maizuru No.1 unit, its 400-MW gas-fired Sakaiko No.3 unit, the 713-MW gas-fired No.6 unit at its Himeji No.1 plant and the 450-MW gas-fired No.4 unit at its Himeji No.2 plant since Sept. 17 in time to meet peak winter demand from December, it added.

For Kansai's power sources by type, click: (Reporting by Yoshiyuki Osada in Osaka, Osamu Tsukimori and Yoko Kubota in Tokyo; Editing by Joseph Radford)