* Company sees tight power supply as 3 reactors to be shut
by year-end
* Conducting repair work on fossil fuel units in time for
winter
(Adds detail, links)
OSAKA/TOKYO, Japan, Sept 22 Kansai Electric
Power Co , Japan's second-biggest utility, may ask
customers to conserve power this winter amid uncertainty over
the prospects for restarting nuclear reactors idled for routine
maintenance, its president said on Thursday.
Kansai Elec, which made a similar request in the summer, may
be unable to secure surplus power supplies from other utilities
this winter, President Makoto Yagi told reporters in Osaka,
Japan's second city.
The Osaka-based firm, which serves the flagship
factories of big electronics firms including Panasonic Corp
and Sharp Corp in western Japan, has only four
of its 11 reactors running, with three due to be closed for
maintenance by year-end.
The crisis at Tokyo Electric Power Co's Fukushima
Daiichi nuclear plant has heightened public worries over atomic
safety and stalled approvals for the restart of Japanese
reactors taken offline for routine maintenance.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Osamu Fujimura, who met with
business lobby representatives from western Japan on Thursday,
said they had expressed concerns about possible power shortages
in the region in February, when Kansai's last working reactor is
set to be shut.
"The figures shown on (potential shortages in)
Kansai Electric's service area were very convincing. I would
like to relay them (to Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda)," Fujimura
said, when asked whether the government would seek to restart
reactors soon.
HUNGRY FOR LNG
Kansai Electric has upgraded its projection fo
extra liquefied natural gas (LNG) consumption between June and
September to 1 million tonnes from its June 10 estimate of
900,000 tonnes, a company official told Reuters.
The utility, meanwhile, lowered its outlook for
extra oil consumption during the same period to 500,000 tonnes
from its June projection of 700,000 tonnes.
The revised figures are equivalent to 1.5 million tonnes of
LNG, down from the previous outlook of 1.6 million tonnes, due
in part to power saving by customers and a cooler summer, the
official said.
Company officials in Tokyo said that Kansai has been in
talks to get power from Hokuriku Electric Power Co ,
Chugoku Electric Power , Kyushu Electric Power ,
Shikoku Electric Power and Chubu Electric Power
.
The company has been conducting regular
maintenance on its 900-megawatt coal-fired Maizuru No.1 unit,
its 400-MW gas-fired Sakaiko No.3 unit, the 713-MW gas-fired
No.6 unit at its Himeji No.1 plant and the 450-MW gas-fired No.4
unit at its Himeji No.2 plant since Sept. 17 in time to meet
peak winter demand from December, it added.
For Kansai's power sources by type, click:
(Reporting by Yoshiyuki Osada in Osaka, Osamu Tsukimori and
Yoko Kubota in Tokyo; Editing by Joseph Radford)