TOKYO Oct 14 Kansai Electric is set to ask its users to conserve energy during the peak winter power use period, Kyodo news agency reported on Friday, as it faces uncertainties over power supplies with most of its nuclear reactors shut for maintenance.

Japan's second-largest utility had made similar requests to users over the summer after the Fukushima nuclear crisis heightened safety fears and left communities reluctant to allow restarts of reactors taken down for routine maintenance.

The Osaka-based firm, which serves the flagship factories of big electronics firms including Panasonic Corp and Sharp Corp in western Japan, started holding talks with local government officials on Friday over the supply and demand outlook, said Kazushige Maeda, a Kansai Electric spokesman.

But he denied that the utility has decided to request users to save power.

"We are closely studying the supply and demand outlook for the winter period. The situation will certainly be tough as nuclear power plant operations have been halted, but we have not made any decisions as has been written in media reports," Maeda said.

He added that the firm is trying to decide on details as soon as possible. Kyodo reported that Kansai Electric is aiming to come up with a plan for power saving by the end of the month.

Officials from the seven prefectures in the area said they want to minimise how much power the industries operating in the area have to conserve, Kyodo said.

Kansai Electric has said that it may be unable to secure surplus power supplies from other utilities this winter and that it may ask for energy conservation.

Only four out of Kansai's 11 nuclear reactors are currently running and all of them are due to be closed for maintenance by next February. (Reporting by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Chris Gallagher)