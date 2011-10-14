(Adds Kansai comments, details)
TOKYO Oct 14 Kansai Electric is set to
ask its users to conserve energy during the peak winter power
use period, Kyodo news agency reported on Friday, as it faces
uncertainties over power supplies with most of its nuclear
reactors shut for maintenance.
Japan's second-largest utility had made similar requests to
users over the summer after the Fukushima nuclear crisis
heightened safety fears and left communities reluctant to allow
restarts of reactors taken down for routine maintenance.
The Osaka-based firm, which serves the flagship factories of
big electronics firms including Panasonic Corp and
Sharp Corp in western Japan, started holding talks with
local government officials on Friday over the supply and demand
outlook, said Kazushige Maeda, a Kansai Electric spokesman.
But he denied that the utility has decided to request users
to save power.
"We are closely studying the supply and demand outlook for
the winter period. The situation will certainly be tough as
nuclear power plant operations have been halted, but we have not
made any decisions as has been written in media reports," Maeda
said.
He added that the firm is trying to decide on details as
soon as possible. Kyodo reported that Kansai Electric is aiming
to come up with a plan for power saving by the end of the month.
Officials from the seven prefectures in the area said they
want to minimise how much power the industries operating in the
area have to conserve, Kyodo said.
Kansai Electric has said that it may be unable to secure
surplus power supplies from other utilities this winter and that
it may ask for energy conservation.
Only four out of Kansai's 11 nuclear reactors are currently
running and all of them are due to be closed for maintenance by
next February.
