TOKYO, March 29 Japan's second-biggest utility, Kansai Electric Power Co, said on Thursday it would delay the launch of its new gas-fired 3,700 megawatt Wakayama power plant by a year to 2022/23 or after.

Preparation has been under way for construction of the plant. The company meanwhile kept unchanged plans to start operations of six remodelled gas-fired units at the 2,919-MW Himeji-Daini power plant between October 2013 to October 2015.

Kansai, one of the most nuclear-reliant regionally dominant power firms, has a total nuclear power generation capacity of 9,768 MW, but none of its reactors are generating electricity.

Japan's nuclear watchdog is reviewing the results of stress tests on a number of reactors, including Kansai's Ohi No.3 and No.4 units, to gauge their resilience to disasters as a step to restoring public confidence following the Fukushima crisis.

Despite a noisy protest by anti-nuclear activists, Japan's Nuclear Safety Commission on Friday endorsed computer-simulated stress tests on Kansai's No.3 and No.4 reactors in the town of Ohi in Fukui prefecture.

The commission's move clears the way for the premier and three other ministers to meet on restarts, but there was no sign of when they might do so.

Kansai Electric Power Co bought four times as much crude oil and 38 percent more liquefied natural gas (LNG) in the past 10 months compared with the same period a year ago to make up for a fall in nuclear power use after the Fukushima crisis.

(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)