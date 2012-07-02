TOKYO, July 2 Japan's Kansai Electric Power Co
said it began generating electricity from the
mothballed 450 megawatt oil-fired Kainan No.2 unit on Saturday,
earlier than planned, to help meet a power shortfall over the
summer months amid the wide-spread closure of nuclear plants.
Kansai had originally planned to restart the ageing No.2
unit, which had been mothballed since 2001/02, in mid-July.
Japan's second largest power utility on Sunday restarted the
1,180-megawatt No. 3 unit at its Ohi atomic plant, marking the
country's first nuclear reactor to come back online since the
Fukushima crisis, despite public safety concerns.
Kansai relied on nuclear reactors for half its power output
until the radiation crisis at Fukushima, which followed last
year's deadly earthquake and tsunami.
Businesses and consumers served by Kansai Electric in and
around Osaka, western Japan, have been asked to cut power
consumption by 15 percent this summer to cope with the shortfall
in its output.
