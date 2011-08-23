* Kansai Elec to seek winter cuts of 15 pct, same as summer -Nikkei

* Formal request likely to be decided around Sept. 22 -Nikkei (Adds analyst comment, detail)

By Osamu Tsukimori

TOKYO, Aug 23 Kansai Electric Power Co , which serves Japan's second largest metropolitan area around Osaka, may ask customers to make the same 15 percent power savings this winter that it requested over the summer, the Nikkei business daily said, as obstacles to restarting idled nuclear reactors curtail its power supplies.

Japan's second-largest utility will likely seek the cuts from late November to the end of February, when electricity use increases for heating, the daily reported.

A company spokesman said the utility had not started considering the matter, however.

"The supply and demand balance for this winter will be swayed by our efforts to beef up power supplies and shifts in demand trends," the spokesman said. "It is difficult at this point to give a projection."

Japan has launched a review of its energy policy and is conducting tests on the safety of its reactors, raising questions over how the government and industry will deal with the prospect of power shortages that could stretch into 2012.

The government's National Policy unit in July projected peak winter demand of 26,650 megawatts in areas served by Kansai Electric, compared with supplies of 24,400 MW, resulting in an 8.4 percent power shortage, a worse power crunch than this summer, assuming no reactors currently under maintenance are restarted.

Reiji Ogino, senior analyst at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities, said the government is likely to impose mandatory cuts of at least 10 percent this winter on large-lot users buying power from Kansai Electric, citing examples this summer of Tokyo Electric and Tohoku Electric .

The measure is more severe than the voluntary cuts of at least 10 percent that the government asked of Kansai's users this summer.

"If Kansai gets surplus power from other utilities, the 10 percent cuts could be sufficient," he said.

He added that the government is likely to extend mandatory power cuts to users served by Tokyo Electric and Tohoku Electric to this winter.

The Nikkei said the utility would formally decide whether to issue the request around Sept. 22, which the Kansai spokesman also denied.

Kansai Electric, which serves the flagship factories of big electronics firms including Panasonic Corp and Sharp Corp in western Japan, has only four of its 11 reactors running, with three due to be closed for maintenance by the end of the year.

The crisis at Tokyo Electric Power Co's Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant has heightened public worries about nuclear safety and stalled approvals for the restart of Japanese reactors taken offline for routine maintenance.

ALL OFFLINE?

No idled reactors have restarted since the March 11 disaster and the government in July mandated stress tests as a condition for restarts, raising the possibility that all of Japan's reactors could be shut by next May, adding more than $30 billion a year to the nation's energy costs.

Ogino said that there was about a 30 percent chance that all of Japan's reactors will be offline next spring.

"From an earnings points of view, nuclear power is the cheapest power source, so as long as the reactors are closed, earnings are at risk," he said.

Kansai Electric typically relies on nuclear power for 43 percent of its electricity generation, the highest ratio among the country's 10 utilities.

Kansai Electric's service area accounts for about one-sixth of Japan's gross domestic product and electricity use. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori and Tim Kelly; Editing by Edmund Klamann)