TOKYO Aug 30 Japanese utility Kansai Electric Power Co said it lost 1,080 megawatts of power output after it had to halt four of six units at its Okutataragi hydro power plant on Monday morning due to an oil leak from a pipeline.

The company said it expects to resume operations of the units on Wednesday, adding that there are no worries of a power shortage as a result of the shutdown. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)