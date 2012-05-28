TOKYO May 28 Japanese utility Kansai Electric Power Co said it halted the 600-megawatt oil-fired No.3 unit at its Kainan power plant on Monday morning following a steam leak in the early hours.

The restart of the unit, which uses crude and fuel oil as feedstock, remains uncertain, but it could resume operations in about a week based on the company's experience with similar problems, a company spokesman said.

There are no worries of a power shortage despite the unit's shutdown, he said. (Reporting by Mayumi Negishi and Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Michael Watson)