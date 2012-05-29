TOKYO May 29 Japan's Kansai Electric Power Co
plans to begin tests on a 450 megawatt oil-fired unit
at its Kainan plant in mid-July, the company said on Tuesday, to
meet a power shortfall over the summer following the closure of
the nation's nuclear plants.
The ageing No.2 unit, which has been mothballed since
2001/02, will begin commercial operations in August, a company
spokesman said.
Kansai, the country's second largest power utility, relied
on nuclear reactors for half its power output until the
radiation crisis at Fukushima following a deadly earthquake and
tsunami last year.
Businesses and consumers served by Kansai Electric in and
around Osaka, western Japan, have been asked to cut power
consumption by 15 percent this summer to cope with the shortfall
in its output.
Three other oil-fired units at the Kainan plant are being
used for commercial operations. But one of them, the
600-megawatt No.3 unit, was ordered shut on Monday following a
steam leak.
