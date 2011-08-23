TOKYO Aug 23 Japanese utility Kansai Electric Power Co may ask businesses and households to trim peak winter power use by around 15 percent, the same as this summer, amid uncertainty over the restart of its nuclear reactors following the March earthquake and tsunami, the Nikkei business daily reported.

More reliant than other Japanese utilities on nuclear power, the company, which supplies electricity to Osaka and the surrounding region, has to meet demand this winter even though it will lose power from 10 of its 11 reactors by the end of this year.

The company did not immediately issue a comment on the report. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori and Tim Kelly)