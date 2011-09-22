OSAKA, Japan, Sept 22 Kansai Electric Power Co , Japan's second-biggest utility, may need to ask customers to conserve power this winter in addition to requests this summer amid uncertainty over the prospects for restarting nuclear reactors idled for routine maintenance, its president said on Thursday.

Kansai may be unable to secure surplus power supplies from other utilities this winter, President Makoto Yagi told reporters. (Reporting by Yoshiyuki Osada; Writing by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Edmund Klamann)