TOKYO Oct 14 Kansai Electric is set to ask its users to conserve energy during the peak winter power use period, Kyodo news agency reported on Friday, as it faces uncertainties over power supplies with most of its nuclear reactors shut for maintenance.

Japan's second-largest utility had made similar requests to users over the summer after the Fukushima nuclear crisis heightened fears over nuclear safety and left communities reluctant to allow restarts of reactors taken down for routine maintenance. (Reporting by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Edmund Klamann)