TOKYO, March 16 Japan's second-biggest utility, Kansai Electric Power Co, will rely on bank loans for the foreseeable future as bond market conditions remain unfavourable, President Makoto Yagi, said on Friday.

There has been a drought in bond issuance by Japanese nuclear plant operators as lender confidence in the industry was shattered by the Fukushima crisis.

(Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Joseph Radford)