TOKYO Dec 26 Japanese utility Kyushu Electric Power Co said on Monday it was shutting a 500-megawatt oil-fired No.2 unit at its Ainoura plant in Nagasaki, southwestern Japan, due to an unplanned problem.
The company will announce the details on the shutdown at 0600 GMT, a company spokesman said. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford)
