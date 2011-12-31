TOKYO Dec 31 Japanese utility Kyushu Electric Power Co said on Saturday it resumed normal operations of the 500-megawatt oil-fired No.2 unit at its Ainoura plant in southwestern Japan four days ahead of schedule, following unplanned repair work.

The company had shut the unit on Dec. 26 after a boiler tube steam leak.

The southern Japan company has maximised fossil fuel-fired power generation as all of its nuclear reactors are shut with no schedule for restart amid public concerns in the wake of the Fukushima atomic crisis.

(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Chris Gallagher and Ed Lane)