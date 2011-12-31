CORRECTED-Cliffs Natural Resources' revenue jumps 58 pct
Feb 9 Iron ore producer Cliffs Natural Resources reported a 58.4 percent jump in quarterly revenue as the company sold more iron pellets.
TOKYO Dec 31 Japanese utility Kyushu Electric Power Co said on Saturday it resumed normal operations of the 500-megawatt oil-fired No.2 unit at its Ainoura plant in southwestern Japan four days ahead of schedule, following unplanned repair work.
The company had shut the unit on Dec. 26 after a boiler tube steam leak.
The southern Japan company has maximised fossil fuel-fired power generation as all of its nuclear reactors are shut with no schedule for restart amid public concerns in the wake of the Fukushima atomic crisis.
MUMBAI/LONDON, Feb 9 Tata Steel UK has signed a 100 million pound ($126 million) deal to sell its speciality steel business to Liberty House Group, part of Indian owner Tata Steel Ltd's drive to restructure its European operations.
NEW DELHI, Feb 9 India said on Thursday it had applied to Britain to extradite Vijay Mallya to face trial after the liquor and aviation tycoon was charged with conspiracy and fraud over a loan to his defunct Kingfisher Airlines.