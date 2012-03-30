TOKYO, March 30 Kyushu Electric Power Co
said on Friday it had resumed normal operations at its
500 megawatt oil-fired Sendai No.2 unit early in the morning,
after it was closed on Monday due to steam leaking from a
boiler.
The southern Japanese utility also said it plans to start
normal operations at its 600 MW gas-fired Shin-Kokura No.4 unit
at around 8 p.m. (1100 GMT) on Saturday. The unit was shut on
March 6 due to problems with a turbine.
The number of problems at fossil fuel plants has increased
in the last few months as many facilities are running at
unusually high utilisation rates to make up for the loss of
nuclear power generation in the wake of the Fukushima atomic
crisis.
(Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Joseph Radford)