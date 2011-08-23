(Adds details)

TOKYO Aug 23 Southern Japanese utility Kyushu Electric Power Co said on Tuesday it shut the gas-fired 600-megawatt No.4 unit at its Shin-Kokura power plant earlier in the day after a problem.

The unit was producing about 400 MW of power, when an emergency shutdown of a steam turbine was activated at 12:46 a.m. (1546 GMT on Monday), prompting the unit to shut down automatically, the company said in a statement.

A spokesman said the company could not give a schedule for the restart pending an inspection, but added that the plant's No.3 unit, when hit by similar trouble in 1998, resumed operations in about 40 days.

The spokesman said the restart would depend on the extent of the damage, adding that the unit could go back online as early as in a week if the damage is minor.

Kyushu also said the shutdown would not affect its ability to meet electricity demand this summer, at a time when it cannot resume operations of three reactors currently under maintenance due to worries about nuclear safety after the Fukushima disaster.

One of the company's three active reactors will undergo regular maintenance by early September, while the other two will be shut by the end of this year. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Chris Gallagher)