TOKYO, Aug 26 Japan's Kyushu Electric Power Co has been working its fossil fuel-fired power plants harder as the southwestern Japan-based utility tries to avoid rolling blackouts this summer at a time of low utilisation of nuclear plants.

After the March 11 earthquake and tsunami triggered the world's worst nuclear crisis in 25 years at Tokyo Electric's Fukushima Daiichi plant in northeast Japan, several utilities including Kyushu have kept reactors offline after they were shut for routine maintenance, due to public concerns about safety.

Kyushu currently has no plans to restart five mothballed fossil fuel units.

Japan is operating only 13 of the 54 reactors it had available before the quake.

Following is a breakdown of the company's power supplies by source. P stands for planned maintenance.

Type Plant No. MW status fuel

Nuclear Genkai 1 559 On line from Oct. 5, 2010 n/a

Nuclear Genkai 2 559 P from Jan 29, 2011 n/a

Nuclear Genkai 3 1,180 P from Dec 11, 2010 n/a

Nuclear Genkai 4 1,180 On line from Oct. 30, 2010 n/a

Nuclear Sendai 1 890 P from May 10, 2011 n/a

Nuclear Sendai 2 890 On line from July 5, 2010 n/a

Total nuke n/a n/a 5,258 n/a n/a

Fossil Shin-Kokura 3 600 Operable LNG

Fossil Shin-Kokura 4 600 Shut since Aug. 23, 2011 LNG

Fossil Shin-Kokura 5 600 Operable LNG

Fossil Karita New 1 360 To restart on Aug. 29, 2011 coal

Fossil Karita New 2 375 mothballed fuel oil, crude

Fossil Buzen 1 500 Operable fuel oil, crude

Fossil Buzen 2 500 Operable fuel oil, crude

Fossil Karatsu 2 375 mothballed fuel oil, crude

Fossil Karatsu 3 500 mothballed fuel oil, crude

Fossil Matsuura 1 700 Operable coal

Fossil Aiura 1 375 Operable fuel oil, crude

Fossil Aiura 2 500 Operable fuel oil, crude

Fossil Oita 1 250 mothballed fuel oil

Fossil Oita 2 250 mothballed fuel oil

Fossil Shin-Oita 1 series 690 Operable LNG

Fossil Shin-Oita 2 series 870 Operable LNG

Fossil Shin-Oita 3-1 series 735 Operable LNG

Fossil Reihoku 1 700 Operable coal

Fossil Reihoku 2 700 Operable coal

Fossil Sendai 1 500 Operable fuel oil, crude

Fossil Sendai 2 500 Operable fuel oil, crude Total fossil n/a n/a 11,180 n/a n/a Pumped hydro Tenzan n/a 600 Operable n/a Pumped hydro Ohhira n/a 500 Operable n/a Pumped hydro Omarugawa n/a 1,200 Operable n/a Total hydro 139 plants n/a 3,579 n/a n/a

Geothermal 6 plants n/a 209.5 Operable n/a

Wind 2 plants n/a 3.25 Operable n/a Diesel power 34 plants n/a 395 Operable n/a

Total n/a n/a 20,625 n/a n/a

