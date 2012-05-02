TOKYO May 2 Japanese utility Okinawa Electric
Power Co said on Wednesday it had started accepting the
first shipment of liquefied natural gas (LNG) ahead of the
planned launch later this year of the company's first gas-fired
plant.
The move indicates that the company, which serves the
southwestern Japan island of Okinawa and the surrounding
regions, is progressing towards the start of commercial
operations of the 251-megawatt No.1 gas-fired unit at the
Yoshinoura plant in November, followed by the 251-MW No.2 unit
in May 2013.
Okinawa Electric said it accepted the delivery of 65,000
tonnes of LNG from Australia on Tuesday.
The company, which has no nuclear plants, signed a contract
last year to buy about 400,000 tonnes of LNG per year from Osaka
Gas Co for 27 years from April 2012.
With the start of Yoshinoura plant, the company expects to
lessen its reliance on oil and coal.
Japanese appetite for LNG has rocketed since the Fukushima
crisis decimated public confidence in nuclear power.
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford)