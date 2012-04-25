TOKYO, April 26 Japan should prepare for the
risk of rolling blackouts in case of an extremely hot summer,
the Nikkei business daily reported the country's trade minister
as saying.
Japan Trade Minister Yukio Edano said in an interview with
the paper that it was necessary to prepare for measures such as
rolling blackouts in areas including those served by Kansai
Electric Power due to difficulties in restarting idled
nuclear reactors.
Edano also implied that it is possible the government could
require mandatory cuts on corporate and industrial users, the
report added.
Kansai Electric, the Japanese utility most reliant on
nuclear energy, might face a power shortage of about 20 percent,
the worst among the utilities, in July unless it can restart
reactors taken offline after the Fukushima nuclear crisis, the
company warned on Monday.
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford)