Libyans intercept at least 1,131 migrants off western coast in a week - coast guard
TRIPOLI, Feb 4 Libya's coast guard intercepted at least 1,131 migrants near the western city of Sabratha over the course of a week, a spokesman said on Saturday.
TOKYO Oct 28 Japanese utility Okinawa Electric Power Co said on Friday it plans to boost its purchases of thermal coal for power generation to 1,058,000 tonnes in October-March from 955,000 tonnes in the same period a year earlier.
The company will also procure 197,000 kilolitres of fuel oil in October-March compared with 200,000 kl a year earlier, officials said. The utility, which serves the southwestern island of Okinawa, does not import liquefied natural gas for power generation. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Michael Watson)
LIMA, Feb 4 Prosecutors in Peru were preparing to request the arrest of former president Alejandro Toledo on Saturday after uncovering evidence that implicates him in $20 million in bribes that the Brazilian conglomerate Odebrecht has acknowledged distributing to win a contract during his government, a source said.
WASHINGTON, Feb 4 The Department of Homeland Security will stop flagging travelers from certain countries targeted by an executive order from President Donald Trump, a spokeswoman said on Saturday, in order to comply with a federal court ruling.