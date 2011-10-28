TOKYO Oct 28 Japanese utility Okinawa Electric Power Co said on Friday it plans to boost its purchases of thermal coal for power generation to 1,058,000 tonnes in October-March from 955,000 tonnes in the same period a year earlier.

The company will also procure 197,000 kilolitres of fuel oil in October-March compared with 200,000 kl a year earlier, officials said. The utility, which serves the southwestern island of Okinawa, does not import liquefied natural gas for power generation. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Michael Watson)