March 31 Japan's power industry faces the
biggest shakeup in its history on Friday when regional utilities
lose their monopoly rights to sell power to small or low voltage
customers.
The government has set up a national grid monitor to oversee
the market, set standards for new entrants and existing ones,
and beefed up a power exchange that has seen little trading of
electricity until now.
Here is how the reforms will work, according to interviews
with government and industry officials, experts and consumers.
POWER EXCHANGE
Japan Electric Power Exchange (JEPX) is set to play an
important role in the liberalised power market, where companies
can obtain power or sell excess supplies, although critics say
generating liquidity will take time. Experience in other market
supports those claims.
Trading on JEPX accounts for as little as 1 percent of total
domestic power demand, with all but a tiny portion for trading
of electricity to be delivered the next day.
The exchange is adding a new market where power is traded
one hour ahead of delivery to meet fluctuating demand and
unplanned power supply problems.
The exchange will also offer forward contracts to provide
risk hedging opportunities to power producers and retailers.
The exchange currently offers no renewable power.
NATIONAL GRID MONITOR
The government established the Organization for
Cross-regional Coordination of Transmission Operators, Japan
(OCCTO), by an act of parliament in 2015.
OCCTO, which is housed in an earthquake strengthened
building on an artificial island in Tokyo Bay near the planned
new location of the city's famous Tsukiji fish market, is tasked
with ensuring fair competition and stable supplies.
But with the regional monopolies still in control of their
grids and new entrants having to pay for access, experts have
questioned whether it will achieve its main aims.
The body, made up of representatives from the old utilities
and new entrants, can issue orders to balance power supply and
demand in case of emergency.
It also has the role of promoting the development of power
transmission/distribution networks.
It monitors the nation's grid network on one big screen, 12
metres wide (40 feet) and 1.6 metres high (5 feet), in the main
control room.
POWER TRADING GUIDELINES
To ensure fair competition between the 10 former monopolies
and the new entrants, the following enforceable rules for power
trading were adopted by the Japan Fair Trade Commission and the
industry ministry.
Retail sector
Desirable behaviour: Displaying a breakdown of grid
connection charges on bills.
Undesirable behaviour: retail companies spun off from power
monopolies selling power at below cost and obstructing other
retailers' businesses.
Wholesale power sector
Desirable behaviour: excess power supplies should be traded
on JEPX.
Undesirable behaviour: power generation arms of power
monopolies refusing or restricting power supplies to retailers
or JEPX, or charging prohibitively high wholesale prices.
