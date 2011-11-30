* Tohoku Elec secures more supply sources for winter

TOKYO Nov 30 Japan's Tohoku Electric Power Co expects the 446 megawatt No.4 gas-fired unit at its quake-hit Sendai plant to start test operation by early January, a few weeks earlier than planned, to help meet peak winter power demand, a company spokesman said on Wednesday.

Originally, the northern utility, whose service area was the hardest hit by a massive earthquake and tsunami in March, planned to start test operation of the unit by the end of February so that commercial operation begins in March, 2012.

The utility also said it has secured extra power sources to meet demand between December and February.

Its four nuclear reactors have been idle since March 11 and are likely to remain shut, including those from companies with in-house power generation and from Hokkaido Electric Power Co .

Hokkaido Electric has agreed to supply 300 MW in December and 500 MW each in January and February. Apart from the expected support from another neighbouring utility, Tokyo Electric Power Co, Tohoku Electric expects to be able to supply 14,200 MW in January, compared with an estimated peak-hour demand of 13,900 MW during the month, the spokesman said.

(Reporting by Risa Maeda)