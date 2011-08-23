TOKYO Aug 24 Tokyo Electric Power Co will raise its capacity to give surplus power to quake-hit Tohoku Electric Power Co to more than 3,000 megawatts as early as this month, the Nikkei business daily said on Wednesday.

Tohoku Electric, meanwhile, will double capacity to give power to Tokyo Electric to around 5,000 MW by next summer, the report added, without citing sources. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford)