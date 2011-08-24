* Tohoku sees 660 MW of rain-hit hydro power to return by year-end

By Osamu Tsukimori

TOKYO, Aug 24 Tokyo Electric Power Co will raise the amount of surplus power it can give to quake-hit Tohoku Electric Power Co to 2,650 megawatts on Aug. 29 from 2,060 MW, to help it avert a power crunch this summer from the unexpected loss of hydro power due to heavy rain, the firms said on Wednesday.

The move will help Tohoku Electric meet peak power demand in the case of a sudden big loss of power, such as last month when it lost about 1,000 MW in hydro power following torrential rains. On Aug. 10, as the mercury shot up, the company received 1,700 MW of power from Tokyo Electric, barely meeting demand.

If Tohoku Electric is faced with a severe power shortage, Tokyo Electric could supply another 660 MW for a total of 3,310 MW, using extraordinary measures, Tohoku officials told a news conference in Tokyo.

The crisis at Tokyo Electric's Fukushima Daiichi plant has heightened public worries about nuclear safety, and no nuclear reactors have been authorised to restart in Japan since the March earthquake, raising the prospect of power shortages next summer. Tohoku's two nuclear plants have been shut since March.

The government's National Policy Unit in July projected Tohoku Electric's power shortfall to worsen to 1,030 MW, or 7.3 percent, from 980 MW, or 6.6 percent, this summer, which could boost the need for power assistance from Tepco.

Tohoku Electric also said it expects to resume operations of 14 of its hydro plants with total capacity of 660 MW, shut since late July due to the rains, by the end of this year.

The biggest of the plants, the 450 MW Numazawa No.2 hydro plant, is expected to resume operations by early September.

But Tohoku Electric said it would take about 10 months to two years to restore 11 other hydro plants with total capacity of 280 MW.

Tohoku Electric, which serves the earthquake-hit northeast region and many auto and electronics factories, also said it aims to restore the oil-fired 350-MW No.1 unit at its quake-hit Shin-Sendai plant by winter.

It is considering whether to repair the quake-hit 600-megawatt No.2 unit at its Shin-Sendai plant or scrap it and build a new gas-fired No.3 series unit at the site.

Before the earthquake, the company had planned to scrap the No.2 unit, which runs on oil and gas, in October and start construction of a new 980-MW No.3 series unit, which would run on gas derived from imported liquefied natural gas (LNG), in November.

For a table on the status of the firm's fossil-fuel plants, click: (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Chris Gallagher)