* Tohoku sees 660 MW of rain-hit hydro power to return by
year-end
* Eyes restart of quake-hit oil-fired unit by winter
By Osamu Tsukimori
TOKYO, Aug 24 Tokyo Electric Power Co
will raise the amount of surplus power it can give to quake-hit
Tohoku Electric Power Co to 2,650 megawatts on Aug. 29
from 2,060 MW, to help it avert a power crunch this summer from
the unexpected loss of hydro power due to heavy rain, the firms
said on Wednesday.
The move will help Tohoku Electric meet peak power demand in
the case of a sudden big loss of power, such as last month when
it lost about 1,000 MW in hydro power following torrential
rains. On Aug. 10, as the mercury shot up, the company received
1,700 MW of power from Tokyo Electric, barely meeting demand.
If Tohoku Electric is faced with a severe power shortage,
Tokyo Electric could supply another 660 MW for a total of 3,310
MW, using extraordinary measures, Tohoku officials told a news
conference in Tokyo.
The crisis at Tokyo Electric's Fukushima Daiichi plant has
heightened public worries about nuclear safety, and no nuclear
reactors have been authorised to restart in Japan since the
March earthquake, raising the prospect of power shortages next
summer. Tohoku's two nuclear plants have been shut since March.
The government's National Policy Unit in July projected
Tohoku Electric's power shortfall to worsen to 1,030 MW, or 7.3
percent, from 980 MW, or 6.6 percent, this summer, which could
boost the need for power assistance from Tepco.
Tohoku Electric also said it expects to resume operations of
14 of its hydro plants with total capacity of 660 MW, shut since
late July due to the rains, by the end of this year.
The biggest of the plants, the 450 MW Numazawa No.2 hydro
plant, is expected to resume operations by early September.
But Tohoku Electric said it would take about 10 months to
two years to restore 11 other hydro plants with total capacity
of 280 MW.
Tohoku Electric, which serves the earthquake-hit northeast
region and many auto and electronics factories, also said it
aims to restore the oil-fired 350-MW No.1 unit at its quake-hit
Shin-Sendai plant by winter.
It is considering whether to repair the quake-hit
600-megawatt No.2 unit at its Shin-Sendai plant or scrap it and
build a new gas-fired No.3 series unit at the site.
Before the earthquake, the company had planned to scrap the
No.2 unit, which runs on oil and gas, in October and start
construction of a new 980-MW No.3 series unit, which would run
on gas derived from imported liquefied natural gas (LNG), in
November.
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Chris Gallagher)