TOKYO Aug 24 Japan's Tohoku Electric Power Co said on Wednesday it expects to take between 10 months to two years to restore 25 hydro plants with total capacity of about 940 megawatts which have been shut since late July due to heavy rains.

The biggest of the hydro plants still shut after the rains, the 450 MW Numazawa No.2 hydro plant, is expected to resume operations by early September, the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori)