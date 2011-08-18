* Shikoku Elec says aims to resume ops by early September

* Says will not affect its ability to meet peak summer demand (Adds restart schedule)

TOKYO Aug 18 Western Japan utility Shikoku Electric Power Co said it shut the gas-fired 296-megawatt No.1 unit at its Sakaide plant at 1 a.m. on Thursday (1600 GMT on Wednesday) due to worries over a steam leak from a boiler tube.

Despite the shutdown, the company said it expects to secure enough power supply to meet summer demand.

The company aims to resume the unit's operations by Sept. 4, when the 566-MW No.1 reactor at its Ikata plant will be shut for planned maintenance, a company spokesman said.

The firm's other fossil fuel-fired units are all operating, the spokesman added.

For a table of the company's plants, click: (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford)