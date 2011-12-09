Vestas leaps to top spot in U.S. wind market
COPENHAGEN, Feb 10 Danish wind turbine maker Vestas Wind Systems has leapt to the top spot in the U.S. wind market, overtaking General Electric, data from a wind industry trade group shows.
TOKYO Dec 9 Western Japan utility Shikoku Electric Power Co said it restarted its mothballed 220 megawatt No.2 oil-fired unit at its Anan plant earlier on Friday as scheduled.
The unit will help it offset lost nuclear power generation amid public concerns about safety following the March earthquake. The company began inspections and repair work on the unit in early September. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
MOSCOW, Feb 10 Russian air strikes that accidentally killed three Turkish soldiers in Syria were launched based on coordinates provided to Russia by the Turkish military, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.
GENEVA, Feb 10 The Saudi-led coalition has intensified air strikes on the Yemen port of Hodeidah, potentially trapping civilians and endangering a humanitarian operation to import vital supplies, the United Nations human rights office said on Friday.