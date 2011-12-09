TOKYO Dec 9 Western Japan utility Shikoku Electric Power Co said it restarted its mothballed 220 megawatt No.2 oil-fired unit at its Anan plant earlier on Friday as scheduled.

The unit will help it offset lost nuclear power generation amid public concerns about safety following the March earthquake. The company began inspections and repair work on the unit in early September. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)