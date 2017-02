TOKYO Aug 27 Japanese utility Shikoku Electric Power Co said it resumed operations of a gas-fired 296-megawatt unit at its Sakaide plant at 7:52 a.m. on Saturday (2252 GMT on Friday), following an unplanned shutdown this month.

Unit 1 had been shut since Aug. 18 because of worries over a steam leak from a boiler tube. The company had aimed to restart the unit by Sept. 4, when the 566-MW No.1 reactor at its Ikata nuclear plant will be shut for planned maintenance.

For a list of the company's fossil fuel-fired power plants, click:

(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Ed Lane)