TOKYO Aug 30 Western Japan utility Shikoku Electric Power Co said on Tuesday it would delay scheduled maintenance on the oil-fired 450-megawatt No.3 unit at its Anan plant until Sept. 9, from the originally scheduled Sept. 3.

The move comes amid projected tight power supplies in early September because the 566-MW No.1 reactor at its sole Ikata nuclear plant will undergo planned maintenance from Sept. 4, the company said. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Chris Gallagher)