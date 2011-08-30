HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on Feb. 8 at 2:05 P.M. EST (1905 GMT)
Feb 8 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday:
TOKYO Aug 30 Western Japan utility Shikoku Electric Power Co said on Tuesday it would delay scheduled maintenance on the oil-fired 450-megawatt No.3 unit at its Anan plant until Sept. 9, from the originally scheduled Sept. 3.
The move comes amid projected tight power supplies in early September because the 566-MW No.1 reactor at its sole Ikata nuclear plant will undergo planned maintenance from Sept. 4, the company said. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
Feb 8 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday:
MOSCOW, Feb 8 Russian fertiliser producer Phosagro has offered shares at 2,500-2,600 roubles each in a secondary share placement, a financial source and a source close to the placement told Reuters on Wednesday.
NEW YORK, Feb 8 U.S. aviation executives will meet with President Donald Trump on Thursday to discuss the industry's aging airports and air traffic control reform, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.